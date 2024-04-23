Food Solutions Showcase held in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-More than 1,000 people attended the UCSB Arts & Lectures screening of "We Feed People" at the Arlington Theatre over the weekend.

"We Feed People" is a Ron Howard produced documentary about Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen.

A free community Food Solutions Showcase followed the screening.

Local organizations that improve access to healthy food in Santa Barbara County took part.

Chef Andrés was supposed to attend the event, but rescheduled his appearance while he mourns World Central Kitchen colleagues killed during the war between Hamas and Israel.

Chef Andrés is now scheduled to give a talk at the Arlington on May 23.

For more information visit https://artsandleactyres.ucsb.edu