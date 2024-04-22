Santa Barbara Kite Festival flies high

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Kite Festival had a nice breeze.

People flew all kinds of kites in the Great Meadow at Santa Barbara City College.

The festival had been postponed due to rain last Sunday.

The weather worked out with partly cloudy skies.

Jamie Frederick brings her daughter each year.

"We love coming to the kite festival. We've been coming since she's been, I think 3," said Frederick, " Just seeing the families and kids flying kites, doing a lot better job than us. It's just pretty cool."

The free kite festival included all kinds of contests including a Children's Tail Chase.

April is kite month in Santa Barbara.