Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Kite Festival flies high

Santa Barbara Kite Festival flies high in meadow at Santa Barbara City College
By
today at 12:11 am
Published 12:04 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Kite Festival had a nice breeze.

People flew all kinds of kites in the Great Meadow at Santa Barbara City College.

The festival had been postponed due to rain last Sunday.

The weather worked out with partly cloudy skies.

Jamie Frederick brings her daughter each year.

"We love coming to the kite festival. We've been coming since she's been, I think 3," said Frederick, " Just seeing the families and kids flying kites, doing a lot better job than us. It's just pretty cool."

The free kite festival included all kinds of contests including a Children's Tail Chase.

April is kite month in Santa Barbara.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content