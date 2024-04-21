Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival looking for volunteers
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is looking for more volunteers.

The Community Environmental Council puts on the annual celebration at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

It will take place this coming Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday April 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Volunteers check in vendors, greet guests, help with children's activities, social media and much more.

Anyone interested in volunteering will find a link to more information at https://sbearthday.org

Tracy Lehr

