Santa Barbara - South County

Man rescued after 50-foot fall from Painted Cave area Saturday night

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Published 10:31 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 38-year-old man fell 50 feet from the Painted Cave area hillside at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

The man remained uninjured but was later raised topside by the SBCFD and transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a psychological evaluation, explained the SBCFD.

The SBCFD received aid from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as well as SAR and AMR responders, detailed the SBCFD.

The SBCFD responded to another cliff fall that caused a man's death earlier that afternoon around 2:35 p.m. which brought several responses from the community.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

