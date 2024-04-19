Santa Barbara Kite Festival takes flight at Santa Barbara City College Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 2024 Santa Barbara Kite Festival takes flight this Sunday, Apr. 21, on the West Campus lawn at Santa Barbara City College from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year's theme is 'Love is a Breeze' and organizers explain they picked the theme to celebrate the love and togetherness of families and friends that gather for the annual event.

Admission to the festival is free and kites, food, and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

The West Campus lawn, also known as the Great Meadow, is located at 721 Cliff Drive and parking will be available on both the west and main campus parking lots of Santa Barbara City College.

The 2024 Santa Barbara Kite Festival has a new awards and prize sponsor, Stearns Wharf, which is also just a short walk from the event and features its own shops, restaurants, and the Sea Center.

The schedule of events includes a full list of family-friendly contests including the Children's Tail Chase (at the top and bottom of each hour), Most Beautiful (handmade and commercial), Highest Flying, Largest and Smallest Kites, Youngest and Oldest Kite Flyers, Most Unique Or Unusual Kite, Funniest Kite, Most Unflyable Kite, Best Handmade Kite (the newest category), and Best of Fest which recognizes the best overall kite entry.

Finally, festival organizers will select this year's winner of the Lion Award, created in memory of local philanthropist Chad Dreier and presented by the Dreier family.

April is officially Kite Month in Santa Barbara after a declaration by the City Council in 2007 and the annual event is part of National Kite Month celebrations the entire month of April.

For more information about Santa Barbara's Kite Festival visit their website here or their Facebook page or call 805-637-6202.