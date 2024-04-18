50 Over 50 exhibit on Saturday celebrates women through portrait photography

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special event happening this weekend will celebrate a special milestone among women.

"50 Over 50 Portrait Gallery" is an exhibition highlighting 50 remarkable women and their stories of resilience; their diverse experiences, accomplishments and, the journeys that brought them to their 50 year milestone.

The exhibit will showcase the work of award-winning Santa Barbara portrait photographer, Ashleigh Taylor.

“Society tends to tell women our best days are when we are young— that there is an expiration date—but that’s just not true and I‘ve seen that first hand in my clients," said Taylor, via email.

Event organizers said it is not about being a mother or a wife, sister or daughter or, any other title or label. The exhibit is a stand-alone celebration of each individual woman.

A gala event will accompany the gallery exhibit, giving attendees the chance to meet some of the women featured.

The free event is Saturday, April 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 633 Chapala Street.