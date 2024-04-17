Three projects at UC Santa Barbara receive National Endowment for the Humanities grants

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – On Tuesday, the National Endowment for the Humanities announced $26.2 million in grants for 238 humanities projects nationwide including three at UC Santa Barbara.

"From studies of the impact of emerging technologies on humans to new documentaries that lift up undertold stories, these projects show how the humanities help us understand ourselves and our world," said National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly C. Lowe. "NEH is proud to support 238 exemplary new education, preservation, research, and public programs that will expand our nation’s cultural resources and foster learning in communities across the country."

The peer-reviewed grants were awarded in addition to $65 million in annual operating support provided to the network of humanities councils nationwide.

The three grant recipients at UC Santa Barbara are detailed below:

$349,993 awarded to 'The American Discography Project-American Record Corporation Access Initiative' which plans to edit 12,000 discographic records and digitize 8,500 recordings made by the American Record Corporation and subsidiaries between 1922 and 1938

$6,000 awarded for 'Time Beyond the Clock: Biology and Temporal Imagination from Darwin to Chronobiology' to support research leading to a book on variations on ways to conceive of temporality and the tracking of time by biologists during the late 19th century and early 20th

$6,000 awarded for "Diggers: A Counterhistory of Global Popular Music' a future book about global popular music, transnational media networks, and the preservation and digital redistribution of archival sound recordings with an emphasis on archivists and collectors in East and Southeast Asia

The National Endowment for the Humanities was created in 1965 as an independent federal agency to support research and learning in a wide variety of subjects by funding peer-reviewed proposals from around the country