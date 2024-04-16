Skip to Content
Short-Term Rental Enforcement Pilot Program extended

Tracy Lehr
By
today at 5:42 pm
Published 4:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council voted to extend the Short-Term Rental Enforcement Pilot Program.

Residents, including Brianne and Jaimie Berg, applauded the extension.

They said rental units in their neighborhoods turn into short-term rental units everyday.

Short-term rentals makes it difficult for local workers to find long-term places to live.

The council heard a presentation showing short-term rentals beyond the beach neighborhoods.

Councilmember Eric Friedman said members of the public are welcome to comment on the issue that will be placed on the council's agenda on Tuesday, June 11.

For more information visit https://www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov

