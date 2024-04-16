Santa Barbara City Council considers creation of Downtown Community Benefit Improvement District

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Community members spoke out for and against the formation of a Downtown Community Benefit Improvement District known as Downtown CBID.

Speakers on behalf of the Downtown Organization and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce favor the idea.

State Street property owners voiced their opinions for and against the CBID.

Supporters believe it will help State Street thrive at a time when it has lost tenants.

Opponents worry they will lose some of their control of their properties.

They are also concerned about how it would impact their rent.

The council unanimously voted to sign a petition that allows property owners to vote on whether to create a CBID.

They also voted to adopt a resolution supporting the establishment of a Downtown CBID and the creation of June 25, 2024 hearing date to allow the public to discuss the issue.

