Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara City Council considers creation of Downtown Community Benefit Improvement District

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 4:38 pm
Published 4:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Community members spoke out for and against the formation of a Downtown Community Benefit Improvement District known as Downtown CBID.

Speakers on behalf of the Downtown Organization and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce favor the idea.

State Street property owners voiced their opinions for and against the CBID.

Supporters believe it will help State Street thrive at a time when it has lost tenants.

Opponents worry they will lose some of their control of their properties.

They are also concerned about how it would impact their rent.

The council unanimously voted to sign a petition that allows property owners to vote on whether to create a CBID.

They also voted to adopt a resolution supporting the establishment of a Downtown CBID and the creation of June 25, 2024 hearing date to allow the public to discuss the issue.

For more information visit https://www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content