Santa Barbara - South County

Crews responding to overturned truck on Highway 101 near El Capitan

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
Published 1:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews are currently responding to an overturned truck on Highway 101 in between El Capitan and Refugio, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The CHP dispatch center reported officers found the truck, an older Ford F150, rolled over and on its passenger side in the center divider of the southbound highway around 12:23 p.m. on Saturday.

CHP also reported this is a single-vehicle accident and that State Parks Lifeguards also helped the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped the solo male driver out of the overturned truck and the patient was transported to Cottage Hospital for moderate injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

