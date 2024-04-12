Higinio Gonzalez Machorro sentenced to six years following conviction for 2017 sexual assault

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Higinio Gonzalez Machorro was sentenced to six years in state prison after being convicted of Rape of an Intoxicated Woman in 2017.

Machorro was previously convicted of violating Penal Code section 261(a)(3)-Rape of an Intoxicated Woman on Dec. 15, 2023, detail the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

On Jul. 4, 2017, Machorro invited a woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, to a party at his residence that he shared with other fraternity members in Isla Vista state the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, witnesses confirmed that Jane Doe was "blacked out" at the party and Machorro stopped a friend of Jane Doe's who was trying to get Jane Doe and her boyfriend home when he told the friend that he would take care of Jane Doe.

Machorro led Jane Doe into his apartment where he then raped her state the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

After raping Jane Doe, Machorro attempted to cover up his crime and took advantage of Jane Doe's lack of memory by lying and manipulating evidence detail the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

DNA evidence disproved Machorro's claims that he did not have sex with Jane Doe and he then relied on the false claim that the intercourse was consensual explain the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the courage and strength of Jane Doe who persevered through unimaginable physical, mental, and emotional trauma. It was Jane Doe’s steadfastness in her pursuit of justice that made this possible," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

The District Attorney's Office commended the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda, UCSB CARE, Victim Advocate Samantha Zaragoza, and attorney Monique Fierro.