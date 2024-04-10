Skip to Content
Goleta Community State of City returns to community center

GOLETA, Calif. – The Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performed as people arrived for the Goleta Community State of City.

The address returns to the Goleta Community Center for the first time in two years following seismic improvements.

Visitors will notice fresh paint and flooring, too.

City leaders and locals had a chance to mingle after the band played.

The Mayor address is scheduled to being at 6 p.m. followed by the City Manager's financial update.

Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said it was hands down Goleta's biggest night of the year.

"It is a chance for us to explain like how the city's finances are going and what projects are coming and all the things we have accomplished," said Hoover. "So, it is a really fun night for staff to really inform the public about what is happening and to have an audience that is very interested in hearing about what is going on. " 

The meeting was held at the Elks Lodge during community center renovations.

The Goleta Community State of the City will be followed by a question and answer session.

Your News Channel will have reaction and highlights tonight on the news.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

