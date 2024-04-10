Adam’s Angels auctions off 50-thousandth bag
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-An Adam's Angel's auction is worth bragging about.
Supporters bid on the nonprofit's fifty thousandth bag .
The plastic bag sold for $2,200 dollars during a birthday party fundraising celebration for Adam's Angels founder Adam McKaig.
The party took place at The Red Piano on State Street.
John Palminteri served as the auctioneer.
He said winning bids came from Rick Oshay and Donna Reeves.
Adam's Angels fills bags weekly with non-perishable food and items people without shelter need.
For more information visit https://www.adamsangels-sb.org