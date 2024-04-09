One man arrested after traffic collision at DUI checkpoint Saturday in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – One man was arrested for driving under the influence after a traffic collision at a DUI checkpoint conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in Goleta on Apr. 6, 2024.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, three citations were also issued during the checkpoint for unlicensed driving and one person was cited for driving with a suspended license.

A total of 846 vehicles drove through the checkpoint with 310 vehicles screened by law enforcement detail the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The checkpoint location was based on previously reported incidents of impaired driving and intentionally set up during the unsanctioned Deltopia festivities this past weekend in Isla Vista explain the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The City of Goleta contracts its law enforcement services with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.