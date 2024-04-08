Westmont physics professor shares eclipse experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Westmont College Professor Emeritus of Physics Ken Kihlstrom, Ph.D. will go to great length to see an eclipse.

Dr. Kihlstrom traveled to Buffallo, New York, where he grew up, to see the latest eclipse.

He said he saw one in 2017 when the weather was picture perfect.

This time forecasted clouds filled the sky.

"One of the curses of eclipse chasing is you get cloudy weather and we had it here in Buffalo New York, we were still able to see the incredible darkening of the clouds in just a few seconds as totality hit and then came up."

The professor is known for his dedication to science and his faith.

Kihlstrom enjoyed the trip and the experience, despite the cloudy weather.

He even wore a T-shirt that said "Twice in a Lifetime."