New Tunnel Road sewer main extension unveiled Friday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently completed Tunnel Road Sewer Main Extension Project on Friday.

The $500,000 project was paid for through cannabis tax funds and planned future extensions of the sewer main are expected to reach 90 parcels that will transfer from their current septic systems and to the sewer systems explain the County of Santa Barbara's Public Works Department in a press release.

The project was contracted out to Coastal Construction which had to overcome multiple obstacles to complete the project including: the steep grade of the road, the presence of large boulders and rocks, and relying on the use of horizontal drilling techniques to overcome those obstacles detail the county's Public Works Department.

According to the county's Public Works Department, studies funded by the Public Health Department Environmental Health Services determined that extending the sewer main system into the area was necessary as the conditions of multiple septic tanks in the area were deteriorating.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said, "In this age, we understand the drawbacks of old septic

systems. They can impact water quality, and that’s especially problematic when it’s close to

creeks. But it’s also problematic when it’s close to your home. I want to thank Public Works for

responding to the neighborhood need, the study that was done to highlight this need, and then the

execution and being creative about how to fund the project.”

The origin of the project dates back to the formation of County Service Area 12 in 1984 which focused on the population growth in the Mission Canyon area and its impact on poor-performing septic systems explain the county Public Works Department.

While a sewer system was completed in 1986 to service the Mission Canyon area, certain parcels further up the canyon were allowed to stay on septic service detail the Public Works Department.

"The significance of this project goes back to 1986 when there was a large project to convert the more populated areas of Mission Canyon to a sewer system," explained County of Santa Barbara Utilities Manager Kevin Thompson. "However, the areas higher up were left to fend for themselves. This project showcases the values of the County and Public Works which aims to provide a high-quality service to our community, including the 90 parcels that can be served by a sewer system."

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, visit here.