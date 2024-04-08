Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Large eucalyptus tree knocks out power in the 1100 block of N. Patterson Avenue Monday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 12:45 pm
Published 12:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call for power lines downed by a fallen eucalyptus tree at 1155 N. Patterson Avenue north of Goleta Monday.

The initial call was at 11:11 a.m. for the fallen tree that took down high-voltage power lines in the area detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, power is out in the area and Southern California Edison personnel are currently on the scene attempting to restore power.

Power for an estimated 1007 customers has been severed in the surrounding area as crews perform repairs state the Southern California Edison Outage Map.

This is an evolving response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

