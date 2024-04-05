Lynda Gemberling convicted of felony perjury and felony welfare fraud charges Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Friday that Lynda Gemberling was convicted of two felony counts of Perjury and one felony count of Welfare Fraud.

In 2019 and again in 2020, Gemberling applied with the Department of Social Services for CalFresh benefits, also known as food stamps, as well as CalWorks assistance, also known as Cash Aid programs.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Gemberling reported she had no income while applying to those programs despite receiving child support payments.

Those assistance program applications define child support payments as a form of income and Gemberling failed to report those child support payments in any section of the application detail the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Department of Social Services was made aware of the fraudulent claims after being contacted by the Department of Child Support Services reveal the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

In fact, anytime a person applies for aid with the Department of Social Services, that state agency sends a referral to the Department of Child Support Services to determine if the applicant is already receiving child support explain the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

After receiving the notice from the Department of Child Support Services, the Department of Social Services sent a referral to the District Attorney's Office which opened an investigation in Gemberling resulting in criminal charges being filed in September of 2022 state Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"CalFresh and CalWorks are vital programs that California provides to those in need," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. "The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is committed to investigating and prosecuting those who abuse the trust of the taxpayers in this state by exploiting government programs intended to help our state’s most vulnerable."

Gemberling is currently scheduled for sentencing on May 9, 2024, in Department 2 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.