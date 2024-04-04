Bank of America in downtown Santa Barbara evacuated after bomb threat Thursday afternoon
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Bank of America on State Street and Canon Perdido Street was evacuated after a man claimed to have a bomb Thursday afternoon in Santa Barbara.
Your News Channel witnessed a man being taken into custody at the scene.
A SWAT team had responded to the incident with a heavy response vehicle and the Santa Barbara Police Department taped off access to the streets surrounding the Bank of America.
Officers take a man away in handcuffs after responding to a call of a potential bomb threat at the Bank of America on State Street. SBPD say a subject called reporting an explosive device inside. Police did not locate anything inside the bank saying threat may not be credible. pic.twitter.com/XId60Y2B8y— Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) April 4, 2024
Santa Barbara Police Department Public Information Officer Ethan Ragsdale issued the following statement about the incident:
Currently, the Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating an incident occurring at a bank located at 834 State Street. A subject contacted the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center and reported that there was an explosive device inside the bank.
Officers conducted preliminary checks inside the bank and did not locate anything resembling an explosive device. Also, Detectives obtained information that this threat may not be credible. Out of an abundance of caution, bomb technicians were called to the scene for a more thorough search of the building.
Please stay away from the area of State Street and Canon Perdido Street. No vehicles or pedestrians are allowed in the area until this investigation has been concluded.
This is an active investigation, and no further information is available currently.