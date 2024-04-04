Bank of America in downtown Santa Barbara evacuated after bomb threat Thursday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Bank of America on State Street and Canon Perdido Street was evacuated after a man claimed to have a bomb Thursday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

Your News Channel witnessed a man being taken into custody at the scene.

A SWAT team had responded to the incident with a heavy response vehicle and the Santa Barbara Police Department taped off access to the streets surrounding the Bank of America.

Officers take a man away in handcuffs after responding to a call of a potential bomb threat at the Bank of America on State Street. SBPD say a subject called reporting an explosive device inside. Police did not locate anything inside the bank saying threat may not be credible. pic.twitter.com/XId60Y2B8y — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) April 4, 2024

Santa Barbara Police Department Public Information Officer Ethan Ragsdale issued the following statement about the incident: