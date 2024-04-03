Skip to Content
“The Granada” documentary premiers at 100 year old theatre

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 9:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A world premiere took place at The Granada Theatre.

People enjoyed a free screening of the documentary film entitled "The Granada Celebrating 100 Years of the Arts in Santa Barbara."

It is part of the Granada's centennial celebration.

The celebration continues during The Granada Centennial Festival Weekend April 12-14.

The festival kicks off April 12th with a double feature that includes the silent film "Sherlock Jr." and the classic "Star Wars:A New Hope."

On Saturday, April 13th The Pacific Jazz Orchestra will perform.

On Sunday, April 14th the spotlight will be o local talent that includes Jackson Gillies and Hunter Hawkins.

Tickets are in the $20 range.

There will also be a free block party featuring Spencer the Gardener!

For more information visit https://www.granadasb.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

