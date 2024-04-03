“Party Safety For All” discussion held in preparation for Deltopia

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-A Party Safety for All" meeting is being held in Isla Vista in preparation for Deltopia.

The Isla Vista Community Services Distirct, Life of the Party, Gauchos For Recover and other groups don't want a repeat of past problems or issues that have happened on other campuses during student parties.

Deltopia is basically A Street party along Del Playa Dr. that has been going on for decades.

This week people concerned about safety heard Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown talk about the overdoses being on the rise despite efforts to raise awareness and distribute Narcan.

Sheriff Brown shared information about fentanyl deaths with supervisors that included comparisons to the Bay Area.

"So, the statistic for San Francisco the comparison with our county was in the rate of growth of overdose deaths sf county in 2023 had a growth from their number in 2022 of 26 percent. Our growth rate was 37 percent in our county." said Brown, " The numbers were smaller but the rate of growth was sign higher for our county in terms of the number of deaths."

Despite prevention efforts a 21 year old UCSB student from Monterey died during Deltopia last year of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

"We've all been doing yeomans work out there, in terms of getting the messaging out about fentanyl about the lethality about fentanyl how dangerous it is that A tiny amount on the point of pencil could be enough to kill some people, " said Brown.

The Party Safety For All meeting is taking place at 970 Embarcadero Del Mar tonight between 5 and 6 p.m.

Your News Channel will have more on the effort tonight on the news.