Narcan Distribution takes place in Isla Vista prior to Deltopia

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-A Deltopia Isla Vista Narcan Distribution effort kicked off in Walter Capps Park on Tuesday.

The daughter of the late UCSB Professor and Congressman Walter Capps and Former Congresswoman Lois Capps now represents the area as a member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Lois Capps said she had just been sworn in when a UCSB student died of a fentanyl overdose during Deltopia.

Capps said she chose to call the parents and offer her condolences.

"The first couple months of my job was Deltopia and a young student overdosed and I called both of his parents, had to have that call and just right then and there I thought what can we do so that next year isn't the same and that is what came out of this partnering with the students so we are hitting every household," said Capps.

Supervisor Capps and UCSB Associated Students, also joined forces with Santa Barbara Behavioral Health, and the Isla Vista Community Services District and first responders and other volunteers from the community.

They went door-to-door on Tuesday afternoon and visited 900 residences.

They also handed out boxes of Narcan and pamphlets, dedicated to cliff fall victims, that explains the dangers of the cliffs in Isla Vista.

Students seemed receptive. Many know people who have died from an overdose or cliff fall or they know someone who knows someone.

Participants hope handing out Narcan and telling people how to use it will save lives during Deltopia.

They also believe raising awareness about cliff fatalities will result in a weekend that is safe.

Higher fencing was recently installed in Walter Capps Park, but a Del Playa Dr. patio at a private residence fell onto the beach during the a rainstorm on Saturday.

County officials don't want people partying on those balconies.

Firefighters Devon Kelsey also wants to relay information about what to do after giving someone Narcan.

She said once someone is given Narcan for a possible overdose they still need to go the hospital.

They may lose consciousness again.

Students should call 911. Thanks to a Good Samaritan law the people calling 911 will not be in trouble for helping someone in need.

Deltopia used to be called Floatopia when it took place on the beach.

But environmental concerns put a stop to that.

The IVCSD is hosting an alternative Spring Festival on Saturday in Little Acorn Park.

And on Wednesday students and residents are invited to a Party Safety For All Me at 970 Embarcadero Del Mar.

Plans are also in the works to put a vending machine full of Narcan outside the community center.

Narcan used to retail for about $50. The vending machine will have them available for free.

They had hoped to have it in place for Deltopia, but it looks like it will arrive next month.

For more information visit https://www.islavistacsd.ca.gov

Your NewsChannel will have more on the Narcan distribution tonight on the news