Granada Theatre celebrates 100 years with Wednesday documentary and weekend of events

The Granada Theatre
today at 1:40 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Granada Theatre is celebrating 100 years of movie magic with a free documentary film detailing the history of the iconic local venue.

The premiere of the 30-minute documentary is Wednesday, Apr. 3 at 7 p.m. and you can reserve your tickets for free in advance here.

The film follows the story of the Granada, from its origins as a vaudeville and silent film palace in 1924 to its tenure as a Warner Bros movie theater and home of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

Following Wednesday's screening, the film's director, April Wright will be joined by film historian Ross Melnick and other special guests for a Question and Answer session.

Can't make that free screening on Wednesday?

The Centennial Festival Weekend will be held from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14 and tickets are currently available for purchase online or at the Granada Theatre box office.

The weekend-long event will focus on the past, present, and future each day with none other than your News Channel's John Palminteri hosting the final day of festivities with the 'Imagine the Future' event.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

