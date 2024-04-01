Adam’s Angels fill 50 thousandth bag

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When realtor Adam McKaig started Adam Angels during the pandemic shutdown in 2020, he never imaged it would turn four-years old this Spring.

And following a tough rain-filled weekend the nonprofit hit another milestone.

McKaig and Adam's Angels volunteers filled the nonprofit's 50 thousandth bag with non perishable items.

Donations from the community made it all possible.

They fill about 300 bags every Monday at 5 p.m. at St Mark's Church off La Colina Rd.

On this special day, one of the so-called baggers shared his story about being on the receiving end.

Bryan Getman recalls the smiles on the faces of people who gave him a hand or in this case something to eat.

Volunteers often bag to music and get together for hikes afterwards.

Cindy Hanna said helping feels good.

Adams Angels can stretch a dollar to fill the bags with items including tuna and crackers, water and Famous Amos cookies.

If rain is in the forecast they sometimes add rain panchos to the mix.

Volunteers don't say homeless anymore.

Tom Spadoro said the unhoused people who receive the items are kitchenless.

They can't store food or cook food and these bag, filled with enough for a meal, can help them get by until the following week.

Volunteers signed the 50 thousandth bag with a sharpie.

The bag will be auctioned off a The Red Piano on Thursday night when Mckaig will also be celebrating a birthday.

The money raised will help fill more bags for the people in need.

For more information visit https://www.adamsanges-sb.org