Downpour leads to flash flooding in Montecito and Summerland

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Signs on the N101 warn drivers of lane closures in both directions at Sheffield Drive.

First responders rescued people as hail fell in the area on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service, based in Oxnard, and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management alerted residents about a Flash Flood Warning around 8:30 p.m.

The warning urged people to get avoid low lying areas that are prone to flooding.

The 101 in Montecito is one of those areas.

Montecito received close to 2 inches of rain after dark.

Shawn Quien said the area also received hail that looked like snowflakes falling through the cold rain.

Earlier in the day downed trees caused the closer of surface streets in Santa Barbara.

More rain is possible, up and down the coast, through Easter Sunday.

People may sign up for emergency alerts at ready.sbc.org.

For more information visit https://www.chp.ca.gov and https://www.readysbc.org