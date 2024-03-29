Easter Service at the Santa Barbara Sunken Gardens moved to Calvary Chapel due to rain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Easter Service at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens has been moved to Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara Church due to forecasted rain over the weekend.

Pastor Tommy Schneider of Calvary Chapel explained the Courthouse-based event has been going on for the past 28 years, but this year's celebration will be just as impactful despite the venue change.

Two Easter Services will now be held at Calvary Chapel at 1 North Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara, one starting at 9 a.m. and the other beginning at 11 a.m.

People movers and golf carts will be part of the accessibility options for those parking in the surrounding area and a new kids service will be available for families attending the service.

For those unable to attend the service, 'Calvary at Home', a special Easter broadcast with Pastor Tommy will be aired at 9 a.m. on Sunday on Channel 3.

Visit calvarysb.com or call 805-730-1400 for more information.