City of Santa Barbara issues holiday closure notices for Cesar Chavez Day and weekend storm update

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara issued a holiday closure for non-emergency city offices April 1 for Cesar Chavez Day.

The City also issued storm updates for the weekend and warned residents of thunderstorms, winds, hail, possible tornadoes and multiple inches of rain until Sunday.

This is in correspondence with a Flood Watch for the weekend that the National Weather Service already sent to Santa Barbara County residents Thursday afternoon.

High winds are also expected that can cause power outages, hazardous sea conditions and downed trees.

Individuals who are outdoors should exercise caution and all should register for emergency alerts at the ReadySBC website.