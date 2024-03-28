Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

National Weather Service issues flood watch for Santa Barbara County this weekend

Pixabay
today at 5:07 pm
Published 5:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Santa Barbara County for the entire weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for the County's interior mountains and citizens should stay away from rivers, creeks and other low and flood-prone locations.

Residents in areas susceptible to floods or those in and below recent burn areas should be wary of weather and take necessary action.

Heavy thunderstorms are possible alongside brief tornados or waterspouts and snowfall at higher elevations.

Detailed weather forecasts are available on the National Weather Service's website.

Caleb Nguyen

