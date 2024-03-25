Granada Theatre temporarily evacuated Friday for bomb threat; investigations reveal no explosives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Friday, the Granada Theatre was temporarily evacuated as Santa Barbara Police searched the building after a bomb threat was emailed to the venue.

On Mar. 22, 2024, Santa Barbara Police alongside bomb technicians and bomb-detecting K-9 units responded to the Granada Theatre after a bomb threat was emailed to the venue Friday morning detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, an interior search on Friday and over the weekend revealed "no evidence of any type of explosive device" and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of the incident.