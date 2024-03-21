UC Santa Barbara provides update on reopening of on-campus Multicultural Center

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – UCSB provided an update on plans to reopen its Multicultural Center (MCC) at the beginning of their spring quarter April 1 after recent student protests.

UCSB Media Relations Manager Kiki Reyes said that the MCC will convene a task force with students, faculty and staff to aid engagement and guide the center's work on intersectional racial justice.

The MCC also shared a message to its community about its perspective on reopening its doors:

To Our MCC Community Members, We thank you for your patience as we prepare to resume the MultiCultural Center's programs, support services, and space operations. We share this message with you out of a sense of responsibility and a commitment to transparency. We, the career staff of the MultiCultural Center, write to you in the spirit of accountability and growth. We have temporarily shifted our focus to introspection, rebuilding relationships with constituents (including student staff and interns), and actionable steps to resume the full operations of the MCC for the spring quarter. While challenges undoubtedly lie ahead, we are committed to fostering open dialogue about how the MCC can uphold its mission, values, policies, and procedures within the larger institution while also serving as a critical site of resistance, which the MCC has done since its inception. MCC student and career staff, along with interns, are in discussion with campus leadership regarding MCC development and a renewed vision for MCC services on campus. Our priority is to unite our career staff, student staff, and interns to foster a sense of community and initiate crucial dialogues for healing and understanding, enabling us to best serve the campus community together moving forward. Your understanding and support during this period of reflection and transition are invaluable. We invite your input and engagement as we endeavor to cultivate a more inclusive and supportive environment at UCSB. Thank you. UCSB Multicultural Center

