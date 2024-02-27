UC Santa Barbara’s Multi-Cultural Center the site of protest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The University of California Santa Barbara's on-campus Multi-Cultural Center has been the site of recent protests regarding the Israel-Hamas War.

The on-campus Multi-Cultural Center (MCC) had multiple posters put up that centered around opposition to "Zionism", the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and the use of the building by other students and members of the administration.

The signs have been removed by the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) and an event that was scheduled for Monday evening at the MCC, a Halal and Kosher Cooking class, was moved to another location state UCSB.

According to UCSB, an Instagram account associated with the MMC building itself has been suspended for unauthorized messages.

Below is a recent post from the ucsbmmc account that appears as it was originally posted and is now no longer available on the account page.

UCSB issued the following statement in response to media inquiries.

The campus was distressed to learn of incidents over the weekend that included offensive social media messages and signage on one of our buildings. The signage has been removed and campus is conducting a bias incident review based on potential discrimination related to protected categories that include religion, citizenship, and national or ethnic origin. The posting of such messages is a violation of our principles of community and inclusion. Campus officials also sent a message to campus regarding the UC Presidential Policy on Anti-Discrimination, which was effective on February 20, 2024. The new policy covers Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation by and against students, employees, and third parties on University property or in connection with University employment or programs or activities. Prohibited Conduct under the Policy based on national or ethnic origin or ancestry extends to individuals who experience Discrimination or Harassment based on their actual or perceived shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, or citizenship or residency in a country with a dominant religion or distinct religious identity. This includes, for example, antisemitic, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic Discrimination or Harassment. Some of these forms of Discrimination or Harassment may also represent Prohibited Conduct based on other Protected Categories covered by this Policy, including based on religion. The policy includes strong protections for freedom of speech and academic freedom. The University strives to create opportunities for civil dialogue, free from bullying and discrimination, that allow all community members to have their voices heard, and to have a space in which to respectfully express their views. To ensure that we uphold our community values and principles, the campus is committed to thoroughly reviewing and addressing all reported bias incidents. Kiki Reyes, Media Relations Manager at UCSB

