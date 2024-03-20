Coastal Area Council of Boys & Girls Clubs honors Michael Baker as CEO of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Your NewsChannel team caught up on Wednesday with Michael Baker, a newly honored CEO of the Year.

Baker, Chief Executive Officer of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, received the special recognition on Monday. He said he was selected by his peers.

"It means a great deal to me, I take my job seriously," said Baker. "To be recognized for the work is sincerely humbling. I was shocked."

Baker has done tremendous work with the group for 36 years. His current position with the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County spans the past nine years.

Baker told your NewsChannel team that he gives huge credit to his supportive board of directors, dedicated staff and, community donors for the organization's success.

"It's been a labor of love ever since my junior year of college. I absolutely love it and couldn't imagine doing anything else."

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County was founded in 1938. The organization serves children between the ages of five and 18 at ten location across the county, from Carpinteria to Lompoc.