SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Highway 144/Sycamore Canyon Road is closed in both directions from E. Yanonali Street to Highway 192 due to a mudslide in the area.

According to Caltrans District 5, there is no timeline for reopening the around two-mile section of roadway as it is based on their progress in cleaning the mudslide up.

For the latest information on road hazards and conditions, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.