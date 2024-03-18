State Street Advisory Committee welcomes feedback from community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The State Street Advisory Committee is meeting for the first time in the new year in order to come up with a master plan for State Street.

Members are meeting at the Falkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library to talk about naming different districts.

The last State Street Advisory Committee meeting took place in October.

People have seen State Street change over the years, and members of the public said they hope to see progress with the pedestrian environment between State Street and the Paseo area.

Santa Barbara City Council Member and committee member Kristen Sneddon said it should be whimsical and fitting Santa Barbara like poetry on State Street.

Speakers said they want to make sure it is connected to mixed-use housing for young people and empty-nesters with transportation to make it environmentally friendly.

Many people suggested they study and learn from other communities with street closures including Santa Monica and Boulder.

Sneddon said there is still a long way to go until a plan is finalized.

The meeting started at 4 p.m.

Your News Channel will have more on the the ideas shared tonight on the news.