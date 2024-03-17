Veterans celebrate WWII hero’s 100th Birthday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A 100th birthday party took place a bit early for a highly decorated WWII hero.

Arthur "Art" Max Petersen was drafted in 1942.

He trained alongside the famous Band of Brothers in the 101st Airborne Division.

Petersen survived D-Day, The Battle of The Bulge and so much more.

He stood up and talked about being a survivor and thanked his family for caring for him when he returned from war.

His son got emotional when he talked about all the people who came out to honor and celebrate his father at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Barbara.

"Since he came to Santa Barbara, he has always been a person that has helped other veterans and he volunteered for the V.A. For over 20 years helping other veterans get back their way of life," said Sam Petersen.

Tim Tremblay, a relative by marriage, also teared up while talking about how Art almost lost his life trying to bring a chicken and eggs across a battlefield.

Petersen earned two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and and many other medals.

He turns 100 on March 30.

The crowd also gave a standing ovation to WWII paratrooper Sal Perez who turned 105 in August.

They all celebrated with pieces of a patriotic cake.

Organizers said an effort is underway to dedicate the room where they ate cake to the local WWII heroes.