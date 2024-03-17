Surfers share waves at the 25th Rincon Invitational

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The 25th Rincon Invitational inspired surfers to share the waves.

The contest is focused on creating a better future for the surf community.

It is about sharing the waves in the spirit of aloha.

Surf clubs, foundations and groups committed to public service were invited to take part in the weekend event at the popular Rincon surf spot off Bates Road in Carpinteria.

Glenn Hening founded the friendly competition to take the selfish out of surfing.

"Everybody has shared waves and everybody has been in the water and cooperating in a way that they don't get to do the rest of their surfing year," said Hening, "so, it feels absolutely wonderful to be in a position to put that kind of opportunity together for hundreds of people over a weekend."

All the money raised goes to environmental protection efforts and scholarships including the Sophia Bartlow Scholarship for students studying marine sciences.