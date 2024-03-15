Fire crews responded to structure fire impacting three units in Goleta Friday morning

GOLETA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Cannon Green Drive in Goleta Friday morning for a structure fire that impacted three separate units in the neighborhoods.

All occupants self-evacuated and were able to return to their homes once the flames were knocked down around 7:18 a.m. detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

An investigation into the cause of the fire first called in around 6:36 a.m. Friday morning is underway state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.