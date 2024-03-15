Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews responded to structure fire impacting three units in Goleta Friday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 9:38 am
Published 9:50 am

GOLETA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Cannon Green Drive in Goleta Friday morning for a structure fire that impacted three separate units in the neighborhoods.

All occupants self-evacuated and were able to return to their homes once the flames were knocked down around 7:18 a.m. detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Image

An investigation into the cause of the fire first called in around 6:36 a.m. Friday morning is underway state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
goleta
KEYT
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content