Santa Barbara City Council adopts parklet program fees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council adopted a resolution establishing fees for its Citywide Parklet Program.

Parklet operators will pay $24 per square foot for annual parklet licenses.

But after hearing comments from parklet operators, council members voted in favor of a motion to charge only a portion of the application fee upfront with the remaining balance to be paid prior to the issue of a license.

Parklet owners said they are still concerned about costs.

During public comments they said it will cost them $500 a month to rent K-Rails and $5000 for them to be delivered.

Council members suggest they look at alternative safety barriers from an approved list.

For more information visit https://www.santabarbaraCA.gov