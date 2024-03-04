Second 15-year-old arrested in connection with Thursday stabbing at Turnpike Shopping Center

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A second 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Feb. 27, 2024, at the Turnpike Shopping Center.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was booked on a charge of attempted murder at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

On Feb. 27, 2024, around 1:32 p.m. deputies responded to the Turnpike Shopping Center for a reported fight in progress state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a male juvenile with a cut to his hand and discovered that the involved juveniles had fled the scene before their arrival detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:08 p.m. on the same day, deputies found a male juvenile matching the provided description from the earlier fight on Hollister and discovered a concealed fixed-blade knife explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old was cited for the concealed knife as well as possession of a knife on a school campus before being released to a guardian and his case was forwarded to juvenile probation state Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified another 15-year-old male as the primary suspect after an investigation and an arrest warrant was issued detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Feb. 29 around 11:35 a.m. deputies located the juvenile in the 100 block of S. Turnpike Road and then arrested and booked the 15-year-old for attempted murder.

Deputies believe there are additional juveniles involved in this incident and anyone with more information is asked to contact Sheriff's deputies at 805-681-4100 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or at SBSheriff.org.