San Marcos High School campus secured and one male juvenile arrested Tuesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – San Marcos High School campus was secured Tuesday afternoon due to a stabbing in the surrounding area.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested a juvenile for knife attack that injured another juvenile at the Turnpike Shopping Center.

The injured male juvenile had a laceration to his hand, but other juveniles involved in the altercation had fled the scene before the arrival of deputies detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office explain that due to the proximity to San Marcos High School's campus and the severity of the crime, deputies requested the school initiate a "secure" protocol as part of a new standardized response protocol recently adopted by local schools and area law enforcement.

At 2:22 p.m. the secure protocol was lifted on San Marcos High's campus stated the Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office via tweet featured below.

San Marcos High School SECURE has been lifted. Campus can return to regular schedule. Info to follow soon- deputies are still working in the area. https://t.co/Kd32C1drfJ — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) February 27, 2024

The campus was secured and students were directed to get inside and faculty were asked to lock outside doors as deputies responded to the nearby area state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested a male juvenile matching the gathered description on Hollister and the secure protocol was lifted in response.

Your News Channel captured this image of a person being taken into custody on San Marcos High's campus before the removal of the secure protocol.

The juvenile was released into the custody of his guardians and will be seeking medical attention for unknown injuries and the investigation into this incident is ongoing state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.