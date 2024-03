SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Highway 101 between Mariposa Reina to the base of the Nojoqui Grade will be closed intermittently in both directions Tuesday, Mar. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon for rock removal.

According to Caltrans District 5, drivers can expect delays up to 15 minutes in that stretch of Highway 101.

For the latest in road status as well as current delays, check out Caltrans' Quickmap.