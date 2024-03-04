Arlington Theatre will “not be impacted” by Metropolitan Theaters Chapter 11 reorganization

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Metropolitan Theaters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, but that does not mean it will close the Arlington Theatre on State Street in Santa Barbara.

Metropolitan Theaters President David Corwin said, "The Arlington is a treasure for us, not just the community. The property is owned by our family. While the parent company leases it from our other entity it will not be impacted. We are in complete control of that property."

It will operate as usual Corwin said by phone.

"It's a very special unique venue where people remember seeing their first movie with their kids and there is a wide variety of programming and a variety of things coming up in the next few weeks."

Corwin also said theaters looked forward the release of Dune 2 this year.

It won the weekend box office, earning more than $81 million domestically and $178 million worldwide.

"We were waiting for Dune to sort of kick things off as you probably know there were a lot of films that were supposed to be released this year that were pushed back, the prolonged actor and writers strike halted production so, most projections for this year are off 10-15 percent from last year which was 20 percent off of pre-pandemic numbers."

He said releases are not as consistent with two to three new movies opening per week as they used to do before the pandemic.

Moviegoers including Cam Camerena said he still likes going to the movies rather than staying home to watch.

He said people have gotten lazy and that has hurt local theater chains.

The Oscars could create a buzz that will help movie theaters.

The Arlington will be hosting a viewing party.

Corwin said he will be watching with his wife, kids and mom. "Oscar night for us has always been a family night, we have been in this business a long time."

And you can bet he will be rooting for box office winners.

"It is nice that this year there are actually some films that did well commercially that are nominated for the top award which isn't always the case so hopefully it is relatable to more people," said Corwin.

Your News Channel will have more on the reorganization of Metropolitan Theaters tonight on the news.