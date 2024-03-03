Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

“Ice Bear” exhibit on display at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

By
March 3, 2024 11:22 pm
Published 8:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-An exhibit entitled "Ice Bear" is on display at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The show includes video and photographs by Ralph Clevenger.

The former Brooks Institute senior faculty member captured the images in the frozen tundra of Manitoba, Canada.

Each photo is displayed next to facts about the bears.

For example, their scientific name is Ursus Martimus which means sea bear.

Clevenger has said he wanted to photograph the hungry bears migrating to the coast because they are in danger of going extinct due to the warming Arctic.

"Ice Bear" is on display through May 31, 2024.

For more information visit https://www.sbmm.org or https://www.ralphclevenger.com

Tracy Lehr

