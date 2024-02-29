Water damage cleaned up, new stage in and the iconic Granada Theatre is back in operation in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After a water crisis a month ago, the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara is set to warm up the lights and raise the curtain again.

The damage was an accident. It took place during a set up for a show when a fire sprinkler head about 65 feet above the stage was hit and broke off. Water gushed down and soaked the stage along with everything under it, before the main valve could be shut off.

Even with this crisis, the Granada Theatre Board of Directors rallied quickly along with about eight contractors with different degrees of specialties.

The Executive Chairman Palmer Jackson Jr. said in the first week after the water event they had a plan.

"We ordered a new stage we expedited all the deliveries and so they arrived within days and so the stage has been in for a week now," he said. "The sub floor we had to do a lot of work in the basement to dry all that out and replace what was necessary."

A new stage was ordered and it was expedited from a company that was preparing a stage for another venue and was able to pivot to help out Santa Barbara's needs.

"The water only came to the edge of the stage, none of the seats were damaged and the curtains were very minimally damaged so we got to keep and maintain the curtains, " said Jackson.

Last week the stage was finished.

The next show will be Sunday when legendary rockers The Marshall Tucker Band and the Jefferson Starship will take the stage. "So they will be the first ones to actually perform so we will see what they say," said Jackson.

The Granada will be celebrating its 100th year the weekend of April 12 with three days of shows to feature as they say "the past, the present and the future."