Community speaks out over proposed resort along Carpinteria Bluffs

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – For more than half a century, local residents and visitors from around the world have cherished the iconic Carpinteria bluffs as a gem in Southern California.

The small, seaside town embodies California's pristine coast.

Protection of this area has been fierce.

In the past 20 years, Carpinteria residents rallied and fought against development, and won.

Proposals for hotels, housing tracts, and business parks came and went without success.

In October 2000, the Land Trust and Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs turned 52-acres of the bluffs over to the City of Carpinteria to own and manage as an open space preserve.

In January of this year, story poles went up along 27-acres adjacent to the existing preserve on the bluffs, reigniting a long-burning fire in the community.



For the first time since 2022, the city was faced with a new proposed development: A 99-room “farmhouse resort".

Plans were officially presented to a standing-room only crowd at the city’s Architectural Review Board on Jan. 25.

Several generations of Carpinterians including children said they are stunned by the scope of the project.

While the project remains under review, locals are hoping the developer will sell the land to the community.

News Channel reached out to the developer, Matthew Goodwin as well as the community to get both sides of the story.

