Carpinteria Architectural Review Board to review Carp Bluff resort project

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-A proposal to build a resort and housing on a portion of the Carpinteria bluffs is up for a preliminary review.

The so-called story poles went up in early January on the property near the First Tee at Sunset Ridge.

The poles show the height and dimensions of buildings between the driving range and the train tracks along the bluffs.

The property was sold and and architect Mathew Goodwin, who went to Cal Poly, called it the "Carpinteria Farm & Hospitality Experience," at it first public hearing in March of 2022.

It would include a 99-room hotel, 34 bungalows, 16 residential units, and a restaurant and event space.

But Julia Mayer of Citizens for the Bluffs said group members are still hoping to save the open space by buying and preserving the nearly 28 acre property.

When she was a child she recalls thousands of community members raising enough money to buy the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve next door. A well-known housing developer agreed to sell it for below market value.

Mayer is now a mom trying to preserve the area for her own children.

"The story poles tell the story of what this, what's at stake with this development," said Mayer , "This development is not just a small tiny footprint, little boutique by the sea. This is an actual resort and that's what the story that these story poles tell."

Goodwin could not be reached for comment in time for this report.

The Carpinteria Architectural Review Board will hold a preliminary review of the project on Thursday. Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Carpinteria City Hall near the property in question.

We will have more on the proposal tonight on the news

