Leap year babies about to turn another year older

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Leap year babies including Pete Dallow of Santa Barbara are about to celebrate their birthdays.

Dallow said he will celebrate his 15th birthday on Wednesday.

His mother sent him a Leap Year card, that said is it "15 or 60."

Despite what some people may think Dallow loves his unique birthday and has already received concert tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in April.

These days there are specialty cards, gift wrap and candles to mark the occasion.

Some people have chosen February 29, 2024 as their wedding date.

It is an anniversary date they won't have to remember each year.

Or a date they can celebrate at the end of each February.

Faith Strader will be marrying her fiance Robb in the Mural Room at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

"I'm a Leap Day bride, I am getting married tomorrow for the first time and I think the reason I chose Leap Day is because I think a leap of faith is really cute," said Strader, "And as far as celebrating goes, don't think of it as every 4 years, it has got to be a 3 day event, once a year, because it could have been yesterday, it might be tomorrow, so we won't know! Happy Leap Day everyone."

They plan to dance the Leap Year night away at an after party with family and friends.

Some business including local hotels are celebrating Leap Year with deals.

The Steward on Hollister Ave. is offering $29 dollars off two nights stays through April to celebrating Leap Year.

The 29th is an extra day worth making the most of this year.

Yours News Channel will have more on Leap Year fun tonight on the news.