Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Three people injured following head-on collision on Highway 166 Friday afternoon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 3:45 pm
Published 3:52 pm

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Two people were airlifted with major injuries and one person was transported with moderate injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon Road Friday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, all three people were rushed to Marian Medical Center for their injuries.

The call time for this incident was around 1:56 p.m. and Highway 166 is currently closed in both directions at the intersection of the highway and Cottonwood Canyon Road detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
emergency airlift
head-on collision
highway 166
KEYT
medically transported
New Cuyama
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content