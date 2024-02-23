Three people injured following head-on collision on Highway 166 Friday afternoon

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Two people were airlifted with major injuries and one person was transported with moderate injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon Road Friday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, all three people were rushed to Marian Medical Center for their injuries.

The call time for this incident was around 1:56 p.m. and Highway 166 is currently closed in both directions at the intersection of the highway and Cottonwood Canyon Road detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.