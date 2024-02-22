Santa Barbara’s Mountain Drive closed indefinitely while repairs are made to roadway on Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – West Mountain Drive between El Cielito Road and Coyote Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely due to an undermined roadway the City of Santa Barbara announced Thursday.

The City of Santa Barbara's Public Works Department decided to shut down the segment of W. Mountain Drive Thursday after assessing the soil saturation and the need for necessary repairs detail a press release about the closure.

Residents of W. Mountain Drive inside of that stretch of closed road will be able to safely access their homes during the closure explain the City of Santa Barbara.

According to Michael Krashefski, Streets Operations and Maintenance Superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara, there is no estimated date for reopening the road and a long-term solution to repair the undermined road and/or shore up the underlying soil has not yet been decided.