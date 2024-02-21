Skip to Content
Tree falls on Santa Barbara home

Published 9:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A large tree fell on a home in Santa Barbara. It happened in the San Roque neighborhood, across the Street from Peabody Charter School on Calle Rosales.

The tree came down on the roof about 6:30 Monday night. City work crews have been on the scene for two days using a large crane to lift and then cut up the tree.

The home owner said it was like a big earth quake, and he had a good sense of humor about it.

"Once they're done," Fred Bedel said of the work crew, "I won't have to deal with the pine needles anymore."

Bedel says there's no apparent damage to his house, and he's grateful for everyone who has come by and been so nice and caring about the whole ordeal.

